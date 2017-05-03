Kansas officer saves autistic child in pond

Topeka, KS (WHDH) — The Topeka Police Department has released body cam video of one of it’s officers who jumped into a pond to save an autistic 4-year-old.

Topeka Police say officer Aaron Bulmer was driving around searching for suspects near the Central Park Community Center on Sunday when he noticed a small child was dangerously close to a pond.

Officer Bulmer was walking toward the boy when he saw him fall in the water.

In the video you can see the child bobbing in the water.

Bulmer quickly jumped in and saved the boy.

The child was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Topeka Police say the boy’s parents had been looking for him at the time he fell into the pond.

Police say it is worth noting, many autistic children are drawn to water.

