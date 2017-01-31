VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (WHDH) — A Kansas teenager earned some serious attention from all over the world after he turned a school locker into a soda vending machine.

Word caught on about the invention inside the school, and even led to the Discovery Channel reaching out to the student.

The student, Blake Hawkins, said all of the over-night success is something he couldn’t even dream of.

“It’s just shocking. I really don’t know what to do. I never thought I’d ever experience anything like this,” said Hawkins.

He did have to shut the vending machine down, however, because it violated a few school rules.

The shutdown isn’t stopping the young inventor; Hawkins plans to study electrical engineering when he attends college next year.

