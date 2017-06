CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Actress Katie Holmes is headed to Harvard.

The movie star has enrolled in the school’s Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports class.

Holmes will learn how to manage business portfolios and develop marketing strategies.

And she has some pretty famous company. NBA All Star C.J. McCollum is also taking the class.

