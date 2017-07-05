DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating a kayaker’s discovery of human bones found on an island in New Hampshire’s Great Bay.

Durham Deputy Police Chief Rene Kelley says the bones were found Wednesday. He told the Portsmouth Herald investigators have “a pretty good idea” who the deceased is, but are awaiting confirmation from the state Medical Examiner’s office. Kelley said there doesn’t appear to be foul play.

Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinkley said the bones appeared to have been on the island off Durham “for some time” and investigators will work to identify them.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)