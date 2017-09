UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – A disturbing discovery was made in Uxbridge on Sunday.

Police say a kayaker found puppies tied up inside a bag in a river.

The puppies were taken away by animal control. Officials say they are expected to survive.

The dogs are being kept together until they are able to be adopted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)