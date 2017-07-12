Kayem to hand out 4,000 free hot dogs in Boston

July is National Hot Dog Month! To celebrate, Chelsea-based Kayem will give away 4,000 free hot dogs on Thursday and Friday in Boston.

Hungry Bostonians can enjoy a free lunch between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days. Kayem will have festive pedicabs stationed in the city to hand out the summer treats during the lunch time rush.

Some lucky lunch-goers will win more than just a free meal. A select number of individually wrapped Kayem Franks will include vouchers for prizes including Red Sox tickets, Kayem grill kits, a year’s supply of Kayem Franks & Buns and Kayem’s signature Boxes o’ Meat.

7News will be hunting for hot dogs on Thursday. Follow all of the action on our Instagram page.

