Kellogg announced company will lay off 223 employees

Kellogg announced they will be laying off 223 employees at their Battle Creek, MI plant.

The company plans on shutting down two production lines and ending warehouse operations.

Once the change happens, Kellogg will ship products directly to stores instead of sending the employees to stock shelves.

The plan will not be finalized until the labor union reviews it.

