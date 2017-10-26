Kelloggs apologizes for Corn Pops box seen as racially insensitive

Saladin Ahmed/Twitter

(WHDH) — Kellogs has apologized after a complaint that said artwork on the back of a Corn Pops box was racially insensitive.

The box in question showed Corn Pop characters hanging out at a mall and a dark colored one portrayed as a janitor washing the floor.

In a tweet, an unhappy consumer asked “why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor?”

The Michigan-based cereal maker immediately responded to the tweet and apologized, saying that the boxes would be updated with new art work.

The new boxes are expected in stores very soon.

