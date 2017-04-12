Kennel owner in court after dog’s death

WHITMAN, MA (WHDH) - A dog sent to a kennel in Whitman, never made it home.

And now the kennel is facing charges.

Last summer, the Foley family dropped their 9-year-old German Sheppard off at Annie’s Clean Critters. When they went to pick him up, Maximus had died of bloat.

Anne Marie Brown, an owner of the kennel, was called to court on Tuesday.

Brown’s lawyer says her kenneling license has been taken away, but the Foley family said that is not enough.

Court paperwork said Maximus was left in his cage for at times up to 26 hours.

Police say the facility was unsanitary and inhumane for animals.

Brown is due back in court next month to determine if she’s allowed to be around animals.

