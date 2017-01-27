Kentucky students invent recycling machine that charges phone

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHDH) — Students at a school in Kentucky invented a green way to charge cellphones.

The machine was created by students in an energy management class. Student James Rogers said it works by putting a plastic bottle in the machine, which then triggers power to USB ports that charge cellphones. Recycling a plastic bottle is the equivalent of 15 minutes of phone charging time.

“I hate that we don’t recycle. And then they said, well, we hate dead cellphones,” said energy management instructor Joe Stuecker. “And I said, well, why don’t we use those together.”

The students said they hope their invention inspires other schools to come up with their own inventions that help the environment.

