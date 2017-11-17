(WHDH) — Amazon’s new service is coming with key concerns, according to security researchers.

They say a vulnerability could allow unauthorized access to Amazon Key subscribers’ homes.

The newest product pairs a Smart Lock with the company’s internet-connected camera, which automatically unlocks the door for package deliveries.

Researchers say the flaw could allow someone to re-enter the home while the camera is offline.

Amazon says it is working on a fix to that flaw.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)