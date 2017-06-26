Key witness calls Bella Bond’s killer ‘psychotic,’ says ‘karma’ will get toddler’s mom

BOSTON (WHDH) — A longtime friend of the man convicted Monday of killing Bella Bond says he is thankful and relieved by the jury’s decision.

“People don’t realize a dangerous, violent man was very close to hitting the streets,” Michael Sprinsky said of Michael McCarthy. “I’m just glad something was done.”

Sprinsky, a key witness for the prosecution, told reporters Monday that he feels justice has been served now that the jury decided to convict McCarthy of second-degree murder for punching baby Bella to death.

He testified during the trial that Bella mother’s, Rachelle Bond, told him that McCarthy had killed the toddler.

“There is not going to be a dangerous man on the street being able to hurt another child,” Sprinsky said.

Sprinsky also said he is “bothered” by the fact that Bella’s mother was only given time served. Bond struck a plea deal to testify against McCarthy.

“Karma will take care of that,” Sprinsky said when asked about Bond.

Bond testified that on the night Bella died, she walked into the girl’s bedroom and saw McCarthy leaning over her and punching her. She said she saw McCarthy punch her in the abdomen so hard she bounced off the mattress.

Sprinksy said it was all a joke for McCarthy is the court room.

“He’s a sick, psychotic individual,” Sprinksy said.

