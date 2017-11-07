KFC releases fried chicken scented bath bomb

(WHDH) – Do you love fried chicken so much that you ever thought about bathing in it? Well, now you can thanks to KFC and a Japanese retailer.

The two companies paired up to create a drumstick-shaped bath bomb that will leave you smelling like a finger-licking good bucket of fried chicken.

The savory product will even turn your bath water into what appears to be chicken broth. Just don’t be tempted not to sneak a taste, as these are not edible.

Sadly for hardcore fried chicken lovers, the bath bomb is only available in Japan, and there are only 100 available.

The company also said you have to enter a contest for the chance to be able to get your hands on one of the exclusive bath bombs.

