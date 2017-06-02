BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady is kicking off the annual Best Buddies Challenge this weekend.

It all starts with a Friday night football game at Harvard where some lucky fans will be able to catch a pass from Brady. That includes 7’s Adam Williams and Christina Delcamp.

The Best Buddies Challenge, the bike ride from Boston to Hyannis, begins Saturday morning.

7 News is a proud sponsor of the ride.

