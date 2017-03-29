Kidnapped teen and teacher may be in Mexico

Authorities think a 15-year-old girl and her former teacher could be in Mexico.

Police said Tad Cummins kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas.

The two have been missing for more than two weeks.

They disappeared from Tennessee after Cummins was accused of an inappropriate relationship with the girl.

U.S. authorities have asked Mexican authorities to be on the lookout as a precaution.

