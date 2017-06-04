Kids Cancer Buzz Off at Gillette Stadium today

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The 8th annual Kids Cancer Buzz Off is happening today at Gillette Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski will be there at 12pm to support the program which works to help kids with cancer.

Gronk has attended the event for several years and will be shaving his head today.

Since 2010, the One Mission Buzz Off has shaved over 4,890 heads and raised over $5.7 million.

7News will bring you a live stream of the event at noon.

