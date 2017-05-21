PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Snow days at Rhode Island schools might not just be for sledding anymore.

The state Senate Education Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday on a proposal that would allow schools to provide at-home virtual education to students if classes are canceled because of inclement weather or another emergency.

It was introduced by state Sen. Roger Picard, a Woonsocket Democrat who was inspired by a New Hampshire program known as “blizzard bags.”

Picard has also said he was motivated by the many lost school days caused by blizzards and other snowstorms in early 2015.

His legislation would allow for the virtual education curriculum to count as a school day. Participation by school districts would be voluntary.

The Senate passed Picard’s legislation last year but it stalled in the House.

