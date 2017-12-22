READING, PA (WHDH) — Getting good grades means getting a visit from Sneaker Santa in one Pennsylvania town.

Shoe store owner Tyler Simmons gave a pair of brand new sneakers to one luck honor roll student in each of the town’s 13 elementary schools.

He said this is a way for him to give back and inspire kids.

Simmons added that he recently bought a shuttle bus and converted it into a mobile store, which is how he delivers the shoes to the school.

