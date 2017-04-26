Kids held at gunpoint by police in Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan (WHDH) — Body camera video in Michigan has sparked outrage across the nation after a police officer pulled a gun on a group of boys ages 12 to 14.

The five boys were walking home from a basketball game when officers, who were responding to a call for a fight involving a gun, stopped them, ordering them to the ground.

Police say the group matched the descriptions of the people involved in the fight.

All five kids were held in police cruisers until parents came, many of whom were upset.

The group was released without charges after police say they did not find a gun.

Watch the video above for footage of the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)