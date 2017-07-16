CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (WHDH) – Several neighborhoods in Missouri teamed up to raise money to create a playground for their friend with Cerebral Palsy can have a chance to place with other kids.

The kids realized that their classmate, Wyatt Gebhauer, couldn’t play on the playground with them.

A series of lemonade stands were created to raise money for a handicap accessible playground. The first one, which was held at the end of June, raised more $1,000.

Wyatt’s mother, Leah Gehbauer, said she’s thankful for her community’s support.

“I asked him on our way here and he said it makes him sad that he can’t play on the playground, and I think he’s overwhelmed that all of his friends want to play and everyone should play,” she said. “That’s the best part of elementary school is recess and the playground.”

