Killington gondola mechanic dies while working on mountain

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A gondola mechanic at Killington Ski Resort has died after what authorities believe to be a 13-foot fall while working.

The Vermont State Police say Jeffrey Chalk died around 5:30 p.m. Friday. He had been found injured and unresponsive by a fellow employee around 4 p.m. on the floor of the Skyeship Gondola’s North Brook Terminal.

The police say they believe Chalk fell 13 feet from a catwalk to the cement floor below while working alone. He sustained a serious head injury. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

