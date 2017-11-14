King Philip athletes disciplined for racial slurs, harassing parent

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - The King Philip Regional School District has disciplined several members of a sports team for what it calls “highly inappropriate conduct” after student-athletes were accused of using racial slurs against another teammate and later harassing that student’s mother.

In a letter to families and posted on the high school’s website, the district’s superintendent, Dr. Elizabeth Zielinski, said that several students on one of the school’s sports teams “used inappropriate and racist slurs toward another teammate.” The letter did not specify which team or school in the district was involved in the incident.

In addition, according to the letter, students found the victim’s mother’s phone number and shared it with other students who called repeatedly and made “inappropriate sexual comments” to her.

The school notified local and state police about the incident, as the incident can be considered a hate crime.

Students involved were disciplined in the form of school suspensions and game suspensions.

“I want to emphasize this type of behavior is completely unacceptable,” Dr. Zielinski said in the letter, “and will not be tolerated in our school community.”

There is no immediate word on whether those students will face charges related to the incident.

