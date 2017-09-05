BOSTON (WHDH) - The young kitten rescued from inside the Ted Williams Tunnel over the weekend underwent an evaluation Tuesday morning at the Animal Rescue League in Boston and is well on its way to a new life.

State Police say they received multiple calls on Sunday about a cat inside the I-90 Connector Tunnel. Surveillance footage from cameras inside the tunnel shows the cat running along the side of the road near heavy traffic.

“When I arrived, [state police] already had one lane closed,” said Animal Rescue League Director of Law Enforcement Darleen Wood. “When I actually got there to scoop the kitten up they were in the process of shutting down both lanes.”

Wood says the little guy had an injury to his left eat and also his tail, a portion of which will have to be amputated.

“He does have [a] significant tail injury which they believe is two or three weeks old,” Wood said. “Because the injury is so old, we’re not positive the exact extent to how it happened.”

The kitten was a handful after he was initially rescued, Wood said, but the overall prognosis is good and he has already started to cozy up to his handlers.

“He’s a spitfire,” Wood said. “The fact that he’s actually warmed up tells me he’s gonna do just great.”

Since it remains unclear how the kitten was injured, officials say it may need to be quarantined for four months. That’s a state law mandate for animals with injuries of unknown origin. After that however, he should be ready for adoption. State police are also asking for the public’s help in naming him. You can send suggestions along to their Facebook page.

