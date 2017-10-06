‘Kitten Yoga’ in Wisconsin helping people relax, while leading to adoptions

In Wisconsin, ‘Kitten Yoga’ is helping people relax and smile, all while leading to adoptions.

Instructors let the kittens walk around and play during their yoga classes.

One instructor said, “You’ll be able to play with them. You might be able to get some yoga done, depends on you. But the kittens will make it entertaining.”

All of the kittens in the class are up for adoption.

