Knife-wielding man robs, exposes himself to mom and son, Boston police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a man who they say robbed a mother and her 10-year-old son at knifepoint before exposing himself to them in a stairwell.

Authorities say officers responded Monday around 6:30 a.m. to the 200 block area of Paris Street in East Boston after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers learned that the 43-year-old victim was leaving her home with her son when the suspect flashed a knife and ordered them to sit on some nearby steps.

According to police, the suspect demanded money and took cash from the mother’s purse. The suspect then allegedly exposed himself to the victims, while attempting to force them back up the stairs.

Police say a neighbor came to the rescue after hearing the commotion, but the suspect fled in a dark colored sedan, possibly a Corolla or Camry with a partial registration plate of 5FX. It was last seen parked at the corner of Marion and Paris Streets with its hazard lights flashing.

The suspect is described as a white male with green eyes and yellow hair, about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a muscular build, wearing all black, a black hat, and a black mask.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

