Knife-wielding teen breaks into Randolph home, brutally attacks elderly woman, police say

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A teenage boy from Randolph is facing serious charges after police say he broke into an elderly woman’s home Thursday morning and attacked her.

Authorities say officers responded around 10:10 a.m. for a report of resident that she had been attacked in her home.

The suspect used a knife to cut through a sliding door and then demanded money from a 75-year-old woman, according to police. The suspect is accused of also throwing the woman to the ground.

Authorities say the suspect, 17, fled the home when the victim screamed.

A detail officer spotted the boy in the area and arrested him on charges of armed assault, breaking and entering and assault and battery on an elderly person.

The woman was treated at her residence. The suspect is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Quincy District Court.

