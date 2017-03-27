Kraft: Brady wants to play ‘six, seven more years’

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft opened up about the future of his head coach and quarterback on Monday at the NFL’s annual league meeting.

Kraft gave some interesting insight into what has always been a widely debated topic: how many more years will Tom Brady and Bill Belichick man the New England sideline?

“As recently as two, three days ago, he assured me he’s willing to play six, seven more years,” Kraft said when asked about Brady.

When it comes to Belichick, it’s safe to say that Kraft is quite fond of the 64-year-old gridiron mastermind. Kraft hopes his coach will stick around well into his eighties.

“You see Warren Buffet and Rupert Murdoch, they’re in their mid-eighties and performing in a pretty high level, so we’re going to keep Bill healthy,” Kraft said.

Brady and Belichick have earned five Super Bowl titles since 2001.

