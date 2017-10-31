Krispy Kreme’s parent owner could be preparing to purchase Dunkin’ Donuts

(WHDH) — The parent owner of Krispy Kreme, JAB Holding Co., could be preparing to acquire coffee giant Dunkin’ Donuts.

Bloomberg points out that Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. stock spiked 8 percent on Monday following rumors of a possible acquisition.

In addition to Krispy Kreme, JAB owns Peet’s Coffee, Keurig Green Mountain and Panera Bread.

Acquiring Dunkin’ would cost JAB about $8.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Despite a large price tag, Bloomberg says Dunkin’ appears “stretched,” with revenue growth poised to fall below 3 percent for just the second time since 2009.

