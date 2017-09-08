L.L. Bean recalled toddler sweater fleece pullovers after learning the snaps could come off, posing a choking hazard.

The company sold the sweaters in sizes 2T, 3T and 4T in three colors: deep garnet (red), heather gray and light lilac, all with blue trim. They have four snaps, two pockets and the L.L. Bean logo tag on the front.

Those who purchased the sweaters is encouraged to stop using them and contact L.L. Bean for a full refund. The company is also reaching out to its customers directly.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)