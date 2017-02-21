Labrie seeking retrial on lone felony charge

Owen Labrie’s case is set to head back to court.

A 15-year old student at Saint Paul’s School in New Hampshire accused Labrie of raping her in 2014 as part of a reported game of sexual conquest knows as the ‘senior salute.’

One year later, Labrie was acquitted of rape, but was convicted of sexual assault and using a computer to lure a minor.

Labrie, now 21, was sentenced to a year in jail and required to register as a sex offender.

But his current lawyers say he received ineffective counsel during his trial, saying his original legal team did not properly challenge the charge related to the computer.

They say emails to the 15-year old should not have been used as evidence because those messages never left the school server.

Prosecuters argue that Labrie’s lawyers have not proven their case for why he should get a new trial.

