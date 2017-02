Houston, TX (WHDH) — We’ll be seeing a lot of Lady Gaga on Sunday.

Not only is the pop star headlining the halftime show, but she’ll be appearing in a Tiffany’s commercial.

This will be the jewelry company’s first Super Bowl ad.

But it is not their first time being involved in the big game.

They’ve been crafting the trophy for the last 50 years.

