Lake Ontario floods parts of upstate New York

MASSENA, N.Y. (WHDH) — Parts of upstate New York are struggling with flooding as Lake Ontario continues to rise.

Lakefront homeowners are using sandbags to protect their property as high waves send water over docks and into backyards.

An international joint commission to manage Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River water levels was created in 2014 but problems remain.

