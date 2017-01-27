Lakeville man arrested for allegedly using US Mail to receive marijuana deliveries

LAKEVILLE, MA (WHDH) - BROCKTON – State Police arrested a 46-year-old Lakeville man who was allegedly using the US Mail to receive packages containing large amounts of marijuana.

The 46-year-old, Justin Healy, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

He was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on one count each of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance and Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C Substance, THC/Hash Oil.

Healey pleaded not guilty and is being held on $5,000 bail.

He is next scheduled to appear in court February 10, 2017.

His arrest follows a three month investigation which focused on suspicious packages, officials believed to contain marijuana, being sent from California to locations in the towns of Kingston and Plymouth.

U.S. Postal Inspectors had been tracking the shipments and Healey was identified as the receiver of the packages.

During the investigation, Healey was observed to have received multiple packages through the U.S. Mail that were being shipped from California to 93 Cape Cod Avenue in Plymouth and 49 Main Street in Kingston.

On January 25, 2017, U.S. Postal Inspectors contacted State Police to report that they were tracking a package addressed from California to a fictitious business in Kingston, “Jay’s Vending, C/O Jay Healey.”

State Police obtained a search warrant for the package and found it to contain 10 pounds of suspected marijuana inside heat sealed bags. The marijuana was seized as part of the investigation.

On Thursday, State Police and the US Postal Inspectors received information that another package was due for delivery at 93 Cape Cod Avenue in Plymouth, an address utilized by Healey.

The package was delivered to the front door and 30 minutes later, Healey arrived at the home, picked up the package and brought it inside the residence.

State Police executed a search warrant at that address.

The package sent to the home contained 12 pounds of suspected marijuana in heat sealed bags.

A search of the residence yielded 13 additional pounds of marijuana in heat sealed bags, a heat sealer, digital scale, packaging materials, paperwork, including money order receipts, 100 jars of THC gel, multiple cell phones and $1,200 in cash.

In addition to the search warrants executed in Plymouth, State Police executed additional warrants in Lakeville and Kingston.

In those locations, State Police, Plymouth Police and Lakeville Police seized amounts of THC/Hash Oil, approximately $3,500 in cash, a cell phone and money order receipt.

