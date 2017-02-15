Lance Armstrong facing major lawsuit from U.S government

Lance Armstrong is coming under fire once again.

The disgraced cyclist is facing a massive lawsuit from the U.S. government.

The Justice Department is suing Armstrong for a hundred million dollars alleging he cheated the government by having the U.S Postal Service sponsor his cycling team.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour De France victories in 2012 after admitting to taking performance-enhancing drugs.

