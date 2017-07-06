Lane reductions on I-90 for Comm Ave Bridge Replacement Project begin Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lane reductions on I-90 in Boston will begin on Friday night for the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Replacement Project.

The construction and lane reductions will continue through August 28.

I-90 will go from four to three lanes between the Allston/ Brighton Interchange and the Beacon Street overpass.

Officials say there will be further lane reductions throughout July and August.

MassDot says they are working to ensure the lane shifts go as smoothly as possible to lessen the impact on drivers.

State officials will be holding a news conference on Friday at 9 a.m. to discuss plans for the project and driving tips.

