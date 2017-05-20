Lanes closed on I-93 after machine on trailer hits overpass

CANTON, MA (WHDH) - A machine being carried on a trailer struck an overpass on I-93 Saturday morning.

State Police posted a photo of the machine in the roadway on I-93 Southbound near Exit 3 in Canton.

According to police, the machine was being transported when it struck an overpass and rolled off the trailer.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The left lane remained open for traffic to pass.

