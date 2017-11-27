Lanes closed on I-93 in Stoneham after truck rolls over

STONEHAM (WHDH) - A truck rolled over Monday afternoon on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, forcing the closure of two lanes.
The rollover happened around 3 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway.
The two left travel lanes are closed. A tow truck has been called in to upright the truck.
Minor injures were reported.
Lengthy traffic delays are expected.
The cause of the crash is not clear.
