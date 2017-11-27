Lanes closed on I-93 in Stoneham after truck rolls over

STONEHAM (WHDH) - A truck rolled over Monday afternoon on Interstate 93 in Stoneham, forcing the closure of two lanes.

The rollover happened around 3 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway.

The two left travel lanes are closed. A tow truck has been called in to upright the truck.

Minor injures were reported.

Lengthy traffic delays are expected.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

#MAtraffic Rte 93 N/B in #Stoneham, 2 left lanes closed due to box truck rollover. Minor injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 27, 2017

