Lanes reopened on I-290 following tractor-trailer rollover

(WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police say all three lanes are open again on Interstate 290 in Northborough due to a tractor-trailer rollover.

Police responded to the crash Wednesday morning on the westbound side of the highway near Exit 24.

The highway was closed for a brief period of time, but all lanes have since been opened again.

Traffic delays are expected in the area. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

No additional details were immediately available.

