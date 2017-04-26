Lansdowne Street to close during concerts, games at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - On Lansdowne Street outside of Fenway Park, cars share the road.

But come next month when there are Red Sox games or concerts at the ballpark, that will change.

Boston Police say it is just another way to keep people safe.

Police told 7News that Commissioner Bill Evans pitched the idea to the Red Sox after attacks in France, Germany and England, where terrorists drove cars into large crowds.

A couple visiting Boston from Germany said people there are still trying to regain a sense of security.

“The people are or were very concerned after the attacks,” said German tourist Bjorn Thuemler, “and they wouldn’t go to the Christmas markets.”

While they say it is important to learn from these incidents, they also say it shouldn’t change your way of life.

“If you have those big concrete barriers maybe that creates fear,” said Bjorn, “and is not the way civilized life will work.”

A Boston Police spokesman said the Red Sox have offered to provide the barriers, similar to the ones used in the area now. They will be movable so emergency vehicles can get in and out. But shuttle buses will no longer provide service to Lansdowne Street on game days and during home events.

Logistics for tenants of the parking garage there are still getting ironed out.

The bottom-line is, the bustling street in the shadow of the Green Monster will get a little less traffic.

