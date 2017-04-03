LAPD capture 2 suspects after freeway chase

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - The Los Angeles Police Department apprehended two suspects following a chase on the freeway Sunday evening.

It is unclear where police picked up the chase but officers said the suspects were pursued across several county lines.

The chase ended when police said the male driver and a female passenger exited the car outside a hospital. At one point, the male suspect allegedly ran towards the hospital and parking lot before he was apprehended.

