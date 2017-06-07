Larceny charges dropped against retired detective found dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts attorney general’s office has announced it will formally drop all charges against a former officer who was found dead at his home.

Kevin Burnham was facing charges for stealing nearly $400,000 from the Springfield department’s evidence room. Authorities say the 68-year-old was found unresponsive at his Wilbraham home Monday, the same day he was expected to plead guilty to larceny.

The death remains under investigation, but authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.

Burnham had retired from the department in 2014 after serving for 43 years. Prosecutors say he stole cash from envelopes involving drug cases when he was in charge of the evidence room from 2009 until his retirement.

