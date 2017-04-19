Large asteroid to fly past earth on Wednesday

Stargazers will need to keep an eye on a close asteroid fly-by on Wednesday.

NASA says the rock about the size of six football fields will pass close to Earth on April 19th.

The asteroid will be more than 1 million miles away.

Smaller asteroids pass within distance all the time. But it has been 13 years since such a large one came close.

You will be able to see it with a telescope or you can watch it online.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus