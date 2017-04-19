Large asteroid to fly past earth on Wednesday

Stargazers will need to keep an eye on a close asteroid fly-by on Wednesday.

NASA says the rock about the size of six football fields will pass close to Earth on April 19th.

The asteroid will be more than 1 million miles away.

Smaller asteroids pass within distance all the time. But it has been 13 years since such a large one came close.

You will be able to see it with a telescope or you can watch it online.

