Large black bear breaks into home, plays piano

A large black bear recently broke into a residence, made itself at home and proceeded to “play” the piano.

Katie Hawley, of Vail, Colorado, returned home last week to find her kitchen and living room trashed. Assuming she was the victim of a robbery, Hawley called police.

Responding officers suspected that the intruder was an animal. Home surveillance video shockingly showed a bear standing up and playing a piano in the living room.

Local news reports say the bear likely got in through an open window. The bear made off with food from the freezer.

The chords captured on video were “unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly,” according to police. Although officers searched the area, the suspect is said to be still at large.

Watch the video below:

