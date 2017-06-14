Large black bear captured after wandering streets of Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A large black bear was nabbed by environmental officials Wednesday after an adventurous escapade through the streets of Marlborough.

Residents alerted police around 3 p.m. after spotting the bear wandering around and running through traffic in the area of Maple and Harvard streets.

The bear was tranquilized and loaded onto a truck shortly before 4 p.m. for transport to a wooded area.

No injuries reported in the process.

No additional information was immediately available.

