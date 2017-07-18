Large cable spool rolls down Newton street

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) — No one was injured after a large spool of cable rolled down a street in Newton on Tuesday.

Officials said the spool was on a trailer when it rolled off and went through a busy intersection across Chestnut Street. It them smashed into a power pole and fence.

The spool, which weighs 6,300 pounds, contains fiber-optic cable that crews were installing in the area.

“It’s lucky that spool didn’t hit a car because that’s a busy road,” said Fred Pignatelli, who lives at the apartment where the spool crashed into a fence.

No one was injured by the spool.

