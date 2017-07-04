Large crowd watches annual Boston Pops performance and fireworks

BOSTON (WHDH) — Spirits were high at the Esplanade Tuesday as hundreds of thousands of people watched the annual Fourth of July fireworks spectacular.

When the gates opened Tuesday morning, excited people rushed to claim the perfect spot on the lawn in front of the Hatch Shell.

Jennifer Rabgiala was the first in line. Arriving at 5 a.m. Monday, she was determined to get a spot in the front row.

“It’s magical,” said Rabgiala. “I love being with the Boston Pops and seeing Keith Lockhart conduct, and then Andy Grammar is one of my favorite performers. so I can’t wait to see him!”

Joining the Boston Pops and Grammar onstage were singer Melissa Etheridge and “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. This is the 44th year that the Pops have led the celebration by the Charles River and more than 300,000 people watched this year’s performance.

“We’re all excited, Fourth of July is my favorite holiday,” said Ally Mikesell. “I’m really stoked, this is my first time in Boston.”

Lockhart told 7News he hopes the Boston Pops performance will bring people together and give everyone hope for what the country can become.

Local, state and federal agencies are working together to keep everyone safe. Hundreds of cameras are set up and crews carried out security sweeps throughout the day. State police said there are no credible threats, but they want to be prepared for anything in order to make sure everyone has a safe and happy holiday.

