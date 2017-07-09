Large fight leads to stabbing in Roxbury hours after Boston Police Ride for Peace

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say a large fight in Roxbury overnight led to a stabbing.

Officials say the fight happened on Columbus Avenue.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

There is no word on what caused the fight.

No names have been released.

This stabbing only came hours after the annual Boston Police Ride for Peace.

There have been numerous shootings, stabbings, and episodes of violence throughout Boston over the last few weeks and city officials including Mayor Walsh and Commissioner Evans have been meeting with the community to develop plans to counteract the violence.

