Large fire burns home in Cambridge

A large fire is burning at a home in Cambridge.

This happening at a two and a half story home located at 54 Reservoir Street.

In the video above you can see thick smoke rising from the home.

Multiple fire houses have been called in to help fight the flames.

Cambridge Police say Reservoir Street and connecting roads have been blocked.

