ST. LOUIS (WHDH) – Crews were on the scene of a large warehouse fire in St. Louis, Wednesday afternoon.

Almost 100 firefighters worked to put out the flames. Two firefighters and an employee suffered minor injuries.

Officials said the fire started Wednesday morning in the basement of the warehouse.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

