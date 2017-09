WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - A large house fire is burning in Watertown on Williams Street.

Fire crews are currently on the scene.

Officials are asking people who live on Williams and Galen streets to avoid the area for the time being.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Officials have not said whether or not there are any injuries.

7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)